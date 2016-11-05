The Invisible Garden—Moss

There are hundreds of mosses that grow in the gardens and woods around us. We walk on them, complain about them (when they grow on the roof or in the lawn), but rarely do we take a close look at them. Mosses are Bryophytes, one of the oldest classes of plants on Earth.

They are simple plants that populate areas where other plants might not survive. Mosses have no root system; they anchor themselves to the ground, rock or tree with short fibers called rhizoids. They have no woody tissue to give them strength and even lack vascular tissue—the plumbing that larger plants use to move water and food up and down the stems and leaves.

They do not flower, but use spores to reproduce. The leafy moss you see in the yard produces tiny capsules on a stalk. The capsule opens and spreads spores that are carried by wind and water to new growing areas. The spores grow into a new moss plant. But, instead of flowers, the moss grows “buds” that produce egg or sperm. The sperm have to swim to the eggs in a film of water. When the egg is fertilized, it grows into the stalk with a capsule on top. All of this happens in the tiny tuft of moss less than a half-inch tall.

Because of their simple structure, moss can tolerate a lot of abuse. When the weather turns dry, moss will simply curl up and play dead. When moisture returns, the moss will absorb the water, uncurl, and take up where it left off. You can watch this yourself if you pick a tuft of moss and dry it; when you water it, it will green up and look as if it never dried out.

Moss is easy to transplant and propagate. Simply lift a tuft of moss and move it to a new area, or trim some stems and sprinkle the pieces on a moist surface (soil, rock or rotting wood). Under good conditions, the tiny cuttings will grow a new colony of moss. Moss gardens have caught on in some areas. In these gardens, several types of moss are encouraged to grow, showing off their varying textures and shades of green. Moss can also be grown in terraria.

There are a couple of other organisms that people often confuse with moss. Lichens look a bit like moss, but they lack leaves and branches. Lichens are the flat blue-gray colonies you see growing on trees and rocks. Spanish moss is another plant people confuse with moss. You find Spanish moss hanging from trees down south, and it is used in floral arrangements and planters. However, Spanish moss is actually a string of small blooming plants called Tillandsia.

Most people first notice moss when it is growing in their lawn. In fact, people often blame moss for thin turf. The truth is that the moss is just taking advantage of thin unhealthy turf. If the grass were thick, tall and healthy the moss would not be able to compete. The best cure for moss in the lawn is a soil test followed by adjustment of the pH and nutrients to grow better turf. Large patches of moss can easily be raked up and the area reseeded with a grass that will grow better in the shaded or moist environment.

When cleaning up the yard and garden this fall, take a closer look at the moss you find—every yard will usually have two or three types. There is a great deal to be seen in that tiny, simple plant. You may find it a welcome addition to your garden.