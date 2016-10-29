The sweetgum tree is native to this country. It’s Latin name is liquidambar styraciflua for the aromatic gum that seeps from its wounds. There are six members of the genus but the other five grow in Asia.

The tree is considered both an ornamental and shade tree. It has a spreading canopy and can grow to a height of 70 feet. It grows best in full sun, in acidic moist bottomland soils that drain, in zones 5-9.

Native to the American East, it grows from New York as far south as Florida and west to Illinois and eastern Texas, but does not grow in the Appalachian Mountain Range.

The glossy green leaves have five to seven lobes resembling stars. The edges are toothed. In the spring the tree has tiny yellow green flowers which don’t attract much attention. The twigs can form corky wings which provide interest in winter.

It is the fruit that puts this tree on the “to avoid” list. The “gum balls” mature to bristly brown balls that fall from early December to April. Since these bristly balls are 1 ½ inches round, they can present a hazard to pedestrians. They are also unsightly and create problems for mowing.

In the past this tree had multiple uses: chewing gum, soaps, adhesives, perfumes, and medicine. The tree was also valued for its wood.

Purdue University has an interesting article in its “Hardwood Lumber and Veneer Series.” It states that the older sweetgum trees had a large heartwood called red gum with a dark shade. It was used for furniture, millwork, doors, and paneling. Early 1900s doors made from red gum are sometimes mistaken for cherry. It is now considered a specialty product.

In today’s market, the younger trees do not produce as much red gum and the wood is called sapgum. This wood is the “lowest valued hardwood lumber species available in large quantities.” The drying process also requires special attention as the wood can warp.

There are two interesting historical tidbits from Arbor Day Foundation. In 1529 Bernal Diaz del Castillo recorded using a liquid from the tree in a ceremony between Cortez and Montezuma. In 1592 historian Alvar Nunez Cabeza de VacaI made record of the tree itself.

So why grow this tree other than interesting leaves? First, it is easy to grow with no serious insect or disease problems. Secondly, it is valuable for wildlife. Arbor Day lists goldfinches, sparrows, mourning doves and turkeys as birds that like the seed. So do chipmunks and squirrels.

If you are considering growing this tree close to sidewalks, Missouri Botanical Gardens suggest using the fruitless cultivar, L. Styraciflua “Rotundiloba.” Though you lose the benefits for wildlife, you will have a beautiful tree to grace your yard.

Meanwhile you can see this tree many places in Sandusky. One is outside the front door of the Meadows at Osborn Park. I have also seen them outside Shaker Village Apartments off Bogart Road and in McBride Arboretum. Another wonderful tree to enjoy.