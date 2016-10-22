Frost on the pumpkin

Frost damage occurs when water in the plant’s cells freezes causing the cells or cell parts to rupture. The temperature at which this occurs depends on the water content in the plant tissue. Therefore, the temperature at which damage occurs varies with the crop and growth stage. The effects of temperature also vary with plant species, stage of growth, age, general health and water content.

Young, actively growing, flowering, and/or dehydrated plants tend to be most vulnerable. Cold temperatures and short day length slow plant growth and cause dormancy, making plants less susceptible to frost damage. Actively growing foliage is very susceptible to frost damage. If a freeze occurs when there has been no prior cold weather to harden off a plant, the damage will be more extensive. Therefore the heaviest damage from low temperatures generally occurs in late spring, early fall, or anytime cold temperatures occur after a warm winter period.

The lower the temperature, the longer the exposure, and the faster the temperature drop, the greater the damage to the plant. Common types of damage include: death of dormant flower buds, dieback of overwintering broad-leaved plants, and frost damage to tender shoots, flowers, and fruits.

Severity of frost can be divided into three categories. A light freeze ranges from 29 to 32 degrees. At this stage, tender plants are killed with little destructive effect on other vegetation. A moderate freeze is 25 to 28 degrees and has widely destructive effects on most vegetation with heavy damage to fruit blossoms and tender and semi hardy plants. A severe freeze comes at 24 degrees and colder and will cause damage to most plants.

What can you do?

Bring them indoors. When threat of frost looms, bring plants indoors when possible. Few plants in containers can survive frost and winter without some protection. Use a thick pot with a large soil volume to give better insulation, wrap with insulation material such as a cylinder of chicken wire filled with straw and place container in a protected spot such as unheated porch or garage. Use plastic pots or others that can survive a freeze. Clay pots will break if subjected to freezing temperatures.

Another reliable method is to bury the pots in the ground and mulch the area. Cover them up. Cover plants with cloth or paper (not plastic) to insulate. You can use sheets or blankets for minimal protection. Completely drape the plant from top all the way to the ground. Do not allow any openings for warmth to escape. This procedure will trap the heat radiating from the soil and maintain a more humid atmosphere around the plant.

Mulch. Sometimes it isn’t really the cold temperatures that cause problems, but the fluctuations, especially rapid fluctuations between warmth and cold. Plants are often damaged by soil heaving. Alternate freezing and thawing of the soil pushes shallow plant roots out of the soil, leaving them exposed to cold and drying winds. Poorly established or shallowly rooted plants are prone to heaving. Heaving can be reduced by applying a 2 to 4 inch layer of winter mulch of wood chips or shredded leaves. As temperatures warm in the spring, be careful to keep mulch pulled slightly back from the emerging plants. A blanket of several inches of snow is also a good insulation against heaving.

Send trees and shrubs into fall and winter well-watered. The drying effects of the wind can be very damaging. Soil moisture can then be conserved by adding a 3-inch layer of mulch after the soil has gotten cold. Plant in areas where trees and shrubs will be protected from winter winds and late afternoon sun, such as the east side of a building.

Wrap the bark. Bark on some trees may split on the southwest side due to rapid temperature changes. Thin barked trees such as maples, lindens, and cherries are most likely to crack. Wrapping with tree wrap may give protection against frost cracks.

A final tip and probably the most effective, use plants that are reliably cold hardy and keep them healthy during the growing season.

Think before you plant. Do your homework to select frost tolerant plants. Place frost sensitive plants in protected locations. Do not prune frost damaged plants until they begin to grow in the spring. Give them some time.

Jack Frost will be nipping at our noses soon enough. Snow will not be far behind. Get your plants ready now.