Gardening tool maintenance

One gardening chore frequently ignored but extremely important is maintenance of lawn and garden tools. It may sound like a dreadful chore, especially when most think the gardening season has ended and there is nothing more to be done. There are two main reasons to clean both hand and power tools. Cleaning the tools insures the continued health of trees, plants and shrubs. Cleaning the tools also extends the life of the implements.

Remove all the soil and plant debris from the tools. If not properly sterilized, the tools could spread disease proving harmful to plants. A wire brush, a scraper or a strong stream of water will accomplish this. In some cases using steel wool or sandpaper can be used to remove caked soil that does not respond to the initial cleaning.

Once the metal surfaces have been cleaned, oil (such as linseed oil) can be applied to the surfaces to protect them from oxidation and rust.

The tips of some tools, including shovels, trowels, pruning shears and hoes, should be sharpened if for no other reason than making garden chores easier next year. A mill file or a whetstone are the safest means for sharpening tools. To sharpen hedge, pruning, lopping shears and scissors, disassemble the pieces and then continue with the chore.

Most of us tend to forget the wooden handles on garden tools. Tighten the handles to secure them to the tools. Recondition the wood by cleaning it with a bristled brush and then smooth out the splintered surfaces with sandpaper. Coat the wood with boiled linseed oil and rub it in until the wood absorbs the oil.

Use proper care in preparing hoses and sprinklers for winter storage. Drain all water from them. Replace worn washers and repair leaks. Dry them before storage. Keep them out of direct sunlight. Rather than hanging the hoses on a nail, store them on a hose reel or coil loosely and store off the ground.

Chemical sprayers should also be cleaned and drained. They should be stored upside down, off the ground.

Consult the owner’s manual for care and storage of all power tools. If the manual is long gone, search the internet for specific instructions.

Once all maintenance has been completed store garden tools properly. They should all be located in a dry place which offers some ventilation. Smaller tools can be placed in a bin, a large pot or a bucket caddy. Keeping them all in one place makes it easier to retrieve them next year.

Long handled tools should not be stored on the floor as the pavement in the garage contributes to dulling the blades. It is best to hang them from the wall on pegs or nails, hooks or tool hangers.

Sounds like a lot of work.