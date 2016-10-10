Family harvests potatoes together

The trio, including Ron, Scott and Mandy Mittelstaedt, began digging up the six separate plants. All in all, the Mittelstaedts harvested 134 pounds of sweet potatoes with the largest weighing 8 pounds.

“As long as I’ve been walking, I have been gardening,” said Ron. “I remember gardening with my grandma in the sixties.”

During the flood on July 4, 1969, Ron recounts getting stuck in the garden with the mud overtaking his boots. He had to be saved by his father, Ed Mittelstaedt.

This year, the Mittelstaedts grew a slew of produce in their garden including a variety of peppers, lettuce, squash and melon. Most of the fruits and vegetables were for personal use, but occasionally the family sold the produce at the Vermilion Farmers Market and Cornell’s in Huron.