Sweet Spuds

Sweet potatoes are actually edible roots. Technically, they aren’t even a potato. They are part of the morning glory family. Some people call them yams instead of sweet potato, but they’re not really yams, either. This is one confused vegetable with an identity crisis. But one thing you don’t need to be confused about is how good they are for you. Because they are awesome.

A half cup of sweet potato provides over 200 percent of your DRI of vitamin A for the day. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin that provides the tools your body needs for the development and maintenance of healthy skin, hair, and mucous membranes. It also supports the immune system, reproduction, and oh yeah, vision. Want good eyesight? Sweet potatoes are a better source of vitamin A than carrots. They are also a good source of vitamin C, iron, thiamine, potassium (think about your blood pressure), vitamin E, and fiber.

You don’t need to be a botanist to pick out a good sweet potato. Just make sure they are smooth, hard, and free of bruises and decay. Sweet potatoes should be stored in a cool, dry place like white potatoes. Do not refrigerate, as they will develop an off-taste. And don’t wash sweet potatoes until you are ready to use them.

Sweet potatoes can be baked, boiled, fried (like French fries) or steamed. Some restaurants offer a baked version as a side dish, usually with a brown sugar/butter spread. Those are incredibly good. But I also like to boil mine and make mashed sweet potatoes.

Are you a diabetic? Most diabetics steer clear of starchy carbohydrates like potatoes, but sweet potatoes contain compounds that can actually improve blood sugar regulation. Depending on how you fix them, the glycemic index (GI) varies. The average GI value for a baked sweet potato is 94, but when boiled is only 46.

If you decide to mash, don’t try and peel the potatoes; they don’t peel as easily as white potatoes. Just cut the potatoes into chunks, cover with water and a lid, and bring to a boil. Once the water starts to boil, reduce heat to simmer, and cook until fork tender (about 40-45 minutes).

When the potatoes are tender, pour everything into the sink and let the steam and heat escape. Then nick the softened skin with a knife and just peel off. Mash with a fork or potato masher and serve. For a little extra sweetness, try dribbling some maple syrup over the top. It will be like eating your vegetable and dessert at the same time!