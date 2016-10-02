The invisible garden—mushrooms

The mushroom fungus is in the yard and garden all of the time. It lives from year to year as a collection of threads, called mycorrhizae, in the mulch and soil. When conditions permit, the fungus uses accumulated nutrients to grow a reproductive structure which we recognize as a mushroom. A single mushroom fungus can cover hundreds of square feet or more. When mushrooms come up all over your yard, they may all be coming from one individual fungus. The mushroom produces spores which spread to new areas to start a new mushroom colony.

The puffball mushroom is a great example of how spores are spread. As the puffball emerges from the ground, it is about the size and color of a golf ball, solid, and dotted with pieces of grass or leaves. As it matures it swells up, hollows out, and turns brown. If left untouched several holes will open up at the top of the puffball. When touched or tramped on, a brown cloud will emerge from the holes or the ball will crack open.

The brown dust is hundreds of thousands of microscopic spores. By tramping on the puffball you help release the spores into the wind. Other mushrooms are less dramatic. Their spores are produced in gills under the mushroom cap. Spores drop passively into the wind. The greasy dark spots found under mushrooms are at least partially made from dropped spores.

Fairy rings demonstrate how mushroom colonies grow and develop. The fairy ring feeds on organic matter in the ground. This can be an old tree stump and roots, a buried fallen log, or even construction trash left by the builder. Over the decades, these items slowly decay, fed upon by the fungus and other decomposition organisms. As the fungus exhausts the nutrients in one spot, it moves out a short distance in a ring around the original feeding spot. Each year, it moves out one more ring in an ever-expanding circle. As it decomposes the organic matter it frees up nutrients; that is why the grass is always greener in the ring.

Other mushrooms are less obvious in their feeding habits. They will live off of organic matter generally distributed throughout the lawn and garden, popping up in a seemingly random pattern.

When it comes to eating mushrooms, you should always err on the side of caution. The potential for making a mistake is too great when identifying mushrooms. One mistake can be fatal and every year there seems to be an article about a mushroom hunter accidently poisoning family or friends with a misidentified mushroom. At the Extension Office, we will never recommend eating any collected mushrooms.

So, open your eyes to the unseen residents of the landscape. Consider mushrooms an ephemeral, to be enjoyed for their ornamental qualities during the short time they are around.