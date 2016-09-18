Let's Get Growing

Some Buckeye tree basics:

According to the Division of Forestry Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Buckeye (Aesculus glabra) is a deciduous tree from the Horse Chestnut Family (Hippocastanaceae) that grows well in temperature zones 4 to 7. The tree is Ohio State’s symbol and also Ohio’s state tree. It is one of the first trees to leaf in the spring and drops its leaves early in the fall. Buckeye trees are so named because the seeds of the tree look similar to the eye of a buck, or male deer.

The Buckeye tree is often recognized by its rounded canopy and deeply fissured, gray bark. Buckeye trees produce showy flowers in early spring which emerge just before the foliage. Experts at the Ohio State University say the tree does best when planted before summer’s heat or else in fall. Buckeye trees are found in the western half of Ohio where the soils are more alkaline in pH and they are scattered throughout the eastern half of the state, except in extreme northeastern and extreme southeastern Ohio. The holding of a buckeye nut in one’s pocket is considered good luck.

The fruits of Ohio buckeye usually contain one seed or nut enclosed in a slightly spiney, golden brown husk. Fruits may occur singly or in clusters, enlarging and becoming more obvious by mid to late summer.

The Ohio Buckeye prefers moist, well-drained soils of variable pH. For best foliage health, plant it in partly-shaded to fully shaded conditions, but for optimal floral and nut production, partial sun to full sun is necessary.

Experts at Ohio State also warn that the leaves of the Ohio buckeye are very prone to scorching, discoloration, and foliar diseases by midsummer. As a result, Ohio Buckeyes and their relatives, Horse Chestnuts, often have a brown, fall-like appearance to their foliaged canopy by midsummer and may be nearly defoliated by late summer.

The Buckeye needs room to grow. Trees found in the open may reach 60 feet tall by 30 feet wide, but as a native understory, they are often half that size, relegating them to a secondary spot in the landscape.

Experts at Secrest Arboretum in Wooster, a part of the Ohio State University Division of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, say the tree’s virtues include greenish-yellow spring flowers, pumpkin-orange fall leaves and eventually buckets of rich-brown nuts. The nuts are toxic and can’t be eaten but find good uses in crafts, especially for fans of the Scarlet and Gray.

Harvest Buckeye seeds for planting as the ripe fruits fall to the ground in September and early October. Gather twice as many fruits as the seeds have roughly a 50 percent successful germination rate. Remove the outer spiky husk by cutting an opening with a garden knife and peeling back the husk. Place the seed in a damp paper towel or plastic bag so it will not dry out and plant as soon as you can at a depth of three inches, spacing the seeds ten inches apart. Cover with two to three inches of mulch and water. After the first year or so, thin duplicate seedlings, selecting the most vigorous looking specimens.

Ohio State experts offer another warning: the Buckeye is highly toxic, not just the nuts. All parts of the Ohio Buckeye tree, including its leaves and bark, are highly toxic when taken internally. That goes for both people and animals. The leaves also smell bad when crushed and the dense leaf canopy of the Ohio Buckeye makes it hard to grow grass underneath, which may be a positive or a negative for you.

How about checking out some local buckeye trees? Start downtown at Washington Park where a buckeye tree has been planted as a memorial to Andrew Dunn. According to Sandusky Greenhouse foreman Tom Spier, head to the Boy with the Boot statue and walk towards the courthouse. On your left you will see the Buckeye tree with a dedication plaque. Also notice the tree to the right, a Horse Chestnut. Compare not only the size of the trees but the Horse Chestnut’s larger leaflets and fruit. Horse Chestnuts are more common in Sandusky than the Buckeye.

According to Tara Nagaich, Natural Resources Manager for Erie MetroParks, you can check out the Buckeye tree in three Erie MetroParks. There are two large Buckeye trees near the back, larger playground at Osborn Park. Hoffman Forrest is another place to spot buckeye trees. She suggests the Paw Paw Trail which runs along the creek bed at Hoffman Forest and also the Buckeye Trail at the Coupling.

Old Woman Creek National Estuarine Research Reserve Manager Frank Lopez says that an Ohio Buckeye is visible as you drive in by the Visitors Center and another Buckeye is located by the beach access area.

Are you ready to plant? Calls to several local garden centers reveal that the Ohio Buckeye is not generally stocked. You may have to order online and give it a couple of days. But the Ohio buckeye is an addition to the landscape that might find a spot in your landscape and your heart. Plus, you can leave a legacy for future generations.

Go Bucks!