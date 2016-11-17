Eerie Mad River Model Railroad Club open house returns

The Eerie Mad River Model Railroad Club is holding its annual open house.

People who want a chance to become members of the club and work on the club's big model railroad set are invited to attend the Dec. 3 open house, said Robert W. Butler, secretary of the club.

The model train on the 25-foot by 30-foot layout has many tracks, serving model buildings depicting towns, a coal mine, a brewery, a logging camp, and a steel mill. There's even an ore dock, for loading ore onto a Great Lakes freighter, the Robert Klotz, named after a now-deceased club member who ran an earlier version of the set in his basement.

Since last year, more scenery has been added to the set, giving visitors even more to look at, Butler said.

The club, now 65 years old, has run its train set in several locations. The trains now run in a garage, across the street from Sandusky's Amtrak train station.

Club members work on the set and also run the trains. They pay dues of $15 a month, which helps pay for electricity for the building and for new equipment.

Club members will be on hand to answer questions.

"Membership's always available," Butler said.

Want to Go?

WHAT: Eerie Mad River Model Railroad Club annual open house. Come see a huge model railroad set.

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3.

WHERE: 1309 N. Depot St.

COST: Free.