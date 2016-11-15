Soar through the sky with Paratus Air

Then you just might want to experience flying a helicopter with Paratus Air at the Erie-Ottawa International Airport.

If someone is interested in becoming a helicopter pilot, Paratus Air offers an introductory flight to test out the waters — or in this case, air.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a person come through and say, ‘I didn’t like that,’” explains Tyson Snyder, a flight instructor with the company.

After the initial flight, the aspiring pilot can sign up to take several classes and flight hours with Snyder to get his or her private rating.

In addition to flight instruction, Paratus Air offers different helicopter tours of Port Clinton, Put-in-Bay and the surrounding area.

Want to get involved?

WHAT: Helicopter flight training and tours

WHERE: Erie-Ottawa International Airport, 3255 E. State Road, Port Clinton

MORE: Call 914-359-4354 for more information or to sign up