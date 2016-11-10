Norwalk club all aboard for Sunday's model railroad show

Members belonging to the Norwalk and Western RR club are all aboard to participate in a Sunday spectacle in Fremont.

They’ll be among dozens of other HO-scale railroad model enthusiasts, groups and vendors who will feature their layouts and locomotives to all in attendance.

“There aren’t too many hobby stores in the area anymore. They have fallen by the wayside. People don’t have as easy of a time getting supplies or going to a place where people know this stuff,” said Tony Catalano, a director for the Norwalk and Western RR Club.

“But this event gives people a good opportunity to do all that. People can receive tips about their layout or buy what they need. People can even get started in this hobby by coming to the show.”

Catalano’s club, which always welcomes new members, plans to entice prospective clients by bringing two large model train layouts to Sunday’s show.

“It be great if people could come down and support this,” Catalano said.

Want to go?

• What: Fall Model Train Show

• Where: Fremont Community Recreation Complex, 600 St. Joseph St., Fremont

• When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

• Who: Model railroad enthusiasts, groups and vendors will feature their layouts and locomotives. People will also sell supplies, building kits and other HO-scale products. Attendees can also receive tips on how to improve their own displays.

• Cost: $10 for anyone age 10 and older; free for anyone age 9 and younger

• Contact: For questions about the event, or to join the Norwalk and Western RR club, visit:

— norwalkandwesternrr.com

— facebook.com/NorwalkandWestern/?fref=ts

