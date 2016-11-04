Monthly EC Republican dinner event set for Nov. 16

The $25 cost, payable at the door, which includes tax and gratuity, covers the cost for a full dinner and beverage.

All people, no matter man or woman, Democrat or Republican, can attend the event.

The featured speaker is David Amerine, a graduate of both Sandusky High School and the U.S. Naval Academy. He served in the nation’s nuclear submarine force and will discuss nuclear energy powering Navy submarines and aircraft carriers.

Local candidates running for office will also be attending.

Guests must RSVP by Nov. 12. To do so, email nana44839@aol.com or call 419-626-4395.