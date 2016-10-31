Green Springs woman has Coke memorabilia collection

Rutherford, 58, has a collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia that has grown to fill much of her house.

"I have always been a Coke drinker. Pepsi is not welcome in my house!" she wrote in an email to the Register.

Rutherford has slowed down on her Coke consumption.

"I used to drink Coke all the time. I drink it once in awhile, but not all the time like I used to," she wrote.

But her thirst for Coke memorabilia has not abated.

"I really started to collect when my Dad gave me a clock for an old store. It was hanging in his workshop."

She now has too many items to count.

"Some are gifts," she said. "I go to flea markets, check out the thrift stores."

Rutherford sent us photographs of her collection, but said the photo record isn't complete.

"My kitchen is also done in Coke. You have to see to believe!" she wrote.

