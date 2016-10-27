Local collector has many Indian and Jim Thome baseball cards

Some of those fans have Thome memorabilia.

And then there's Tom Finton of Perkins Township, a retired federal employee, who says he has about 3,000 Jim Thome baseball cards, all of them different.

Finton, who collected autographs from Thome for a baseball card and a baseball when Thome once visited the old IAB Club in Sandusky, is getting new attention for his baseball card collection.

He has complete Topps baseball cards team sets for the Cleveland Indians, dating back to 1951, when Topps started making the cards. Those team sets run through this year's team. His 2016 update, featuring Indians added to the Tribe during the season, includes Andrew Miller.

Finton says he doesn't know how many baseball cards he has. Probably the rarest and most valuable, he said, is a 1958 card showing rookie player Roger Maris in his Cleveland Indians uniform. (The Indians signed him and then traded him, despite early signs that Maris would hit a lot of home runs.)

Finton began collecting baseball cards in the 1950s, as a child growing up in Findlay.

The collection suffered a setback when Finton went off to college at Ohio State and his mother, needing a drawer to put clothes in, tossed out many of his baseball cards and also his Beatles cards.

But Finton has persisted. For awhile, he bought many cards at sports cards shows in shopping malls and from sports cards stores.

The Internet changed sports cards collecting. In recent years, Finton has been able to buy entire Indians team sets, rather than painstakingly assembly 20 to 30 cards for each team.

Aside from his Jim Thome set, Finton also has many Cory Snyder cards.

Thome, 46, slugged his way into the hearts of Indians fans from 1991 to 2002, returning to the Tribe in 2011. He played for other teams, too, and finished his major league career with 612 home runs.

Thome now works as a special assistant to the general manager of the Chicago White Sox. Through a spokesman, he turned down a request for a brief interview, citing a "packed schedule” for the World Series.

Finton also collects Cavaliers and Browns cards. When the Cavaliers won a title, Finton published photos of his Cavaliers cards in the Sandusky Register's "Firelands Faces" area.

Someday, Finton hopes, people will have a reason to be interested in his Cleveland Browns cards.

"That would be wonderful," he said.

