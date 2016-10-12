Public invited to Merry Gardening

The keynote speaker will be Dr. David Kramer, assistant professor emeritus in the Department of Evolution, Ecology, and Organismal Biology of The Ohio State University. Kramer will discuss “Legends & Biology of Christmas Plants,” a look at frankincense, myrrh and the many plants used to decorate at Christmas.

Other presentations will include “Landscape Design for the Front Yard”; “A Fresh Look at Landscape and Design,” which will discuss planning for next year’s garden; and “High Value Veggies,” a talk on getting the highest return on investment from a garden.

Cost is $25 and includes lunch. Send registration by Oct. 28 to Huron County Master Gardeners, c/o Ann Schloemer, Treasurer, P.O. Box 211, Norwalk, OH 44857. Checks should be made payable to Huron County Master Gardeners.

For information, call 419-677-6674.