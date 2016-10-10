When the can is the best part of the beer

Winters, a Huron native and Monroeville resident who drives a forklift for a Norwalk automotive supplier, has more than 2,000 beer cans in his basement.

"I started collecting when I was about 12 years old finding cans on the roadside while bicycling," Winters said in an email to the Register.

This modest start into building a collection has turned into a display that might put many museums to shame.

Asked why he loves beer cans, Winters says, "I guess it has childhood memories, riding my bicycle and seeing a lot of cans along the roadside until people started cashing in aluminum cans."

The collection also has given Winters a glimpse into American history.

"I like to see how the breweries have changed labels over the years which kind of gives the cans a history. They don't make steel cans anymore. Back in the 40's & 50's people needed a 'church key' or bottle opener to open their beer which came in Flat Top cans. In the 60s the 'Tab Top/ No Opener Needed' instruction on the cans brought in the pull tab era, Blatz, Pabst & Budweiser are a few I have," he said.

Even the best-known breweries, the ones that produce a beverage that finds its way into half of America's refrigerators, can be interesting, Winters said.

"I collect some of the new beers as they come to market. Budweiser always is changing their labels," he said. "I have the Bud can that reads 'America' instead of Budweiser. Busch has label changes with the sportsman/NASCAR cans."

Some, but not all, of Winters' cans are acquired when they still have a beverage inside.

"Some of my cans are 'Air filled' sealed without having beer in them. Which i think are more collectable, along with having cans with the pull tab in place (opened from the bottom)," Winters said.

Winters adds to his collection from many sources.

"I have acquired cans through flea markets, beer can conventions, my buddy when he has 'doubles' in his collection and eBay," he said.

Winters has found, however, that there may be limits to how complete his collection can be.

"Now the microbrews have taken over and it's impossible to collect everything being canned. Plus I'm running out of space," he said.

(If you missed them, see the articles on my radio collection and on the abaci (plural of "abacus") collection of a math teacher from Sandusky.)

