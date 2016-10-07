Math teacher's collection adds up

Kelly, a 1961 graduate of Sandusky High School, has an abacus collection. She collects abaci. That's the plural of "abacus."

Isn't that cool? You're not sitting in her math class, but you're learning something, anyway!

An abacus is an ancient Asian computing device. Kelly, a suburban Detroit resident, drives a car with an "ABACI" personalized license plate.

Kelly began her collection about 25 years ago while she was teaching math in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. A student asked if she knew how to use an abacus.

She didn't, but she got interested in them, anyway.

"I found a few in catalogs, others languishing in the back of the department math cabinet, some brought to me by students and friends who traveled to Asia. Believe it or not, the giant one on my bookshelf came from Meijer!," she emailed.

"Most are wood or metal, some are quite old and others have odd little quirks (one with a button that sends all beads back to zero, another with small jewel accents), all have a story that has been recorded as to where it came from or who gave it to me that is taped to the back," she wrote.

When she isn't adding to her collection of abaci, Kelly roots for Detroit and Michigan sports teams.

But she checks on Sandusky high school's football team by going to the Register's website, and promises to root for the Cleveland Indians if the Tribe reaches the World Series.

"How exciting to read about the great SHS football team this year!," she wrote. "It reminds me of those glory days that started in the early '60's."

What do you collect? Do you want to share it? Email me three to five photographs, with a caption for each item describing it. Give me a few sentences, or a few paragraphs, describing your collection and telling me a little bit about yourself (where do you live, what do you do for a living, what are your most interesting outstanding warrants, etc.) Email to jackson@sanduskyregister.com, and please put the word “collection” in the subject line.