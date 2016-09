With light strokes and other techniques, they created a seascape scene during the Wonderful Watercolors session led by watercolor artist Clela Stelnicki at Osborn MetroPark on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s session was the first one of the season. The next sessions will be Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. If you’re interested in participating, look for the Wonderful Watercolors program on the Erie MetroParks’ event calendar here: http://eriemetroparks.org/page/programs.