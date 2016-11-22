It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

50 years ago, 1966: The National Basketball Association which became a 10-team league with the addition of the Chicago Bulls this season, announced an expansion program through the next four years to form an 18-city league by the 1970-1972 campaign. Two new franchises would be added in each of the next four years with consideration going to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Seattle and San Diego.

25 years ago, 1991: The nation’s AIDS hotline 1-800-342-AIDS, could handle 3,500 calls per day, but in the first five days since Magic Johnson’s disclosure of catching AIDS through heterosexual contact, the calls had increased to 351,000 per day. The Center for Disease Control could not afford to expand the hotline’s capacity in the near future and hoped callers would contact their local health departments for information.

10 years ago, 2006: Howard Dean said the Democratic Party needed to look beyond its dated goal of getting gays and minorities a place at the table and instead work toward getting them on the ballot. “We’ve got to share power, not just responsibility, from now on.” Dean said.