Prophetic words?

50 years ago, 1966: Unless the Ohio legislature acted before Jan. 28, 1967, the entire state would follow the nation next April and turn clocks ahead to daylight savings time. If the legislature acted early enough and voted to stay on EST, Ohio would do so. Congressional approval of the annual time change can only be changed by general assembly prior to April 1.

25 years ago, 1991: Briton Terry Waite and American Thomas Sutherland hopscotched their way home, and the world awaited word from pro-Iranian hostage-takers in Lebanon that more captives soon would be released. Waite, 52, and Sutherland, 60, were freed by the Islamic Jihad, brought to Damascus, Syria, and handed over to their respective governments in the latest success for a U.N. initiative to end the 9-year-old hostage stalemate.

10 years ago, 2006: Military victory was no longer possible in Iraq, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said. Kissinger presented a bleak vision of Iraq, saying the U.S. government must enter a dialogue with Iraq’s neighbors - including Iran - if progress were to be made in the region. But he advised against a rapid withdrawal of coalition troops, citing disastrous consequences would follow.