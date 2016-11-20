Duke it out

50 years ago, 1966: Contending that there was a “reasonable doubt” that the same bullet hit President John F. Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally, Life Magazine urged that a new investigating body determine whether Lee Harvey Oswald had a co-conspirator. The Warren Commission concluded there was only one bullet, but many felt there were two shots.

25 years ago, 1991: In rejecting the gubernatorial candidacy of David Duke, voters in Louisiana turned loose the former Ku Klux Klansman into an unsettled national political environment. Despite his overwhelming defeat at the hands of Democrat Edwin Edwards, Duke was expected to emerge as a player on the national stage as early as the 1992 presidential election.

10 years ago, 2006: Seventy trucks rolled into ground zero, New York City, to pour the concrete base of the signature skyscraper at the new World Trade Center, creating the first visible signs of the long-delayed tower. The base would anchor the 1,776-foot Freedom Tower’s concrete core. The search for human remains was ongoing.