Good morning Viet Nam

50 years ago, 1966: America’s answer to Hanoi Hannah, the North Vietnamese equivalent of World War II’s Tokyo Rose and Axis Sally, was shapely Chris Noel. Chris was a husky-voiced blonde with a Christmasy name who was taping U.S. Armed Forces Radio broadcasts to be beamed to servicemen in Viet Nam. A pity it wasn’t television, because Chris was a fetching young lady taken to wearing mini-skirts.

25 years ago, 1991: A downtown Sandusky institution was nearing an end. After 44 years in business, Marv Byer Clothiers for Men and Women, 129 Columbus Ave., would begin its “Quitting Business Sale,” paving the way for the store to close for good. When contacted, Marv Byer said he had “had enough,” and at the age of 72 was ready to slow down a bit. His family had been in the clothing business since 1918.

10 years ago, 2006: Dick Kinzel, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. Under Kinzel, Cedar Fair grew from two parks to 17 parks, generating $1 billion in revenues annually.