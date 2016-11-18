Let them eat meat

50 years ago, 1966: Catholic Bishops of the U.S., after ruling that meat-less Friday for the faithful was a voluntary choice, called on 47 million American Roman Catholics to continue some act of devotion to Jesus Christ, who was crucified on a Friday. The new rule would take effect Dec. 2. Fish-on-Friday, the 1,100-year-old law of abstinence was terminated at the conclusion of a five-day meeting.

25 years ago, 1991: The new Pelee Island ferry, still unnamed, was taking shape at the Canadian Shipbuilding & Engineering dry docks in Ontario, and was set for delivery in May. The shipbuilders has a $26 million contract to build the 400-passenger ferry for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, which ran the ferry line connecting Leamington and Kingsville, Ont. with Pelee Island and Sandusky.

10 years ago, 2006: A federal appeals court ruled that Barry Bonds’ personal trainer must return to prison for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating performance-enhancing drugs in pro sports. Greg Anderson, 40, had already served two brief prison stints for his refusal to testify against his childhood friend.