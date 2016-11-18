logo

Daily Diary

Let them eat meat

Hollie Newton
75 years ago, 1941: Two men were shot at the No. 10 mine of the U.S. Coal and Coke Co. at Gary, W. Va., six captive mines operating in the face of a United Mine Workers’ strike call. In Washington Roosevelt said he was ready to “crack down hard” to break the captive coal mine strike threatening steel production for the national defense program.

50 years ago, 1966: Catholic Bishops of the U.S., after ruling that meat-less Friday for the faithful was a voluntary choice, called on 47 million American Roman Catholics to continue some act of devotion to Jesus Christ, who was crucified on a Friday. The new rule would take effect Dec. 2. Fish-on-Friday, the 1,100-year-old law of abstinence was terminated at the conclusion of a five-day meeting.

25 years ago, 1991: The new Pelee Island ferry, still unnamed, was taking shape at the Canadian Shipbuilding & Engineering dry docks in Ontario, and was set for delivery in May. The shipbuilders has a $26 million contract to build the 400-passenger ferry for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, which ran the ferry line connecting Leamington and Kingsville, Ont. with Pelee Island and Sandusky.

10 years ago, 2006: A federal appeals court ruled that Barry Bonds’ personal trainer must return to prison for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating performance-enhancing drugs in pro sports. Greg Anderson, 40, had already served two brief prison stints for his refusal to testify against his childhood friend.

