Juicy book

50 years ago, 1966: Acquitted of the murder of his first wife, Dr. Samuel H. Sheppard breathed the air of a free man. Sheppard, who had served a decade in prison told reporters, “I have no bitterness - nothing but love and thankfulness.” A jury found him innocent of the savage murder of his pretty, pregnant wife in 1954.

25 years ago, 1991: A 200-year-old copy of the Bill of Rights was making a 26,000-mile journey around the country. The traveling exhibit, featuring one of the four original scribed versions of the document, would be at the Cleveland Convention Center. This copy of the Bill of Rights, on loan from the Commonwealth of Virginia, would share a pavilion with images of persons who played significant role in the evolution of personal liberties.

10 years ago, 2006: O.J. Simpson created an uproar with plans for a TV interview and book titled “If I Did It” -- an account the publisher pronounced “his confession” and media executives condemned as revolting and exploitive. Fox, which planned to air the interview, said Simpson described how he would have committed the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.