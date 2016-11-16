Float like a butterfly - sting like a bee

50 years ago, 1966: Cassius Clay’s jolting left jabs and right crosses bloodied and blunted Cleveland (Big Cat) Williams’ title challenge in less than three rounds, but the Muslim minister seemed to be prouder of his new secret weapon, “the Ali shuffle.” Clay proved to a record crowd of 35,460 in the cavernous Houston Astrodome that he had the tools to backup the boasts that he was “the greatest.”

25 years ago, 1991: Late afternoon waves of selling swept the stock market, knocking 120.31 points off the Dow Jones industrial average and reviving memories of the stock market crash of 1987. In the last two hours of trading, the value of stocks fell by $132.5 billion, pushing the much-watched Dow Jones average to its fifth-worst point decline for a single day.

10 years ago, 2006: The number of people struggling with hunger in the U.S. fell in 2005, the first such decline in six years, the Agricultural Department said. Last year 35 million people suffered food insecurity, meaning they didn’t have enough money or resources to get food. The number was 38 million in 2004.