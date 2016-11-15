R.I.P Jack

50 years ago, 1966: Berlin Height’s “Little Red Mill” was going strong. No one knows exactly how old the Hast cider mill on the north west boundary of the village was, but best guesses put its age at 150 years. It was one of the few left from the hundreds that used to dot the countryside. Fred Hast, his son and nephew ran the mill.

25 years ago, 1991: At the movie: “Cape Fear,” “People Under the Stairs,” “Ernest Scared Stupid,” “Necessary Roughness,” “The Butcher’s Wife,” “Curly Sue,” “Little Man Tate,” and “Freddy’s Dead, the Final Nightmare.”

10 years ago, 2006: Jack Palance, the craggy-faced menace in”Shane,” “Sudden Fear” and other films who turned successfully to comedy in his 70s with his Oscar-winning self-parody in “City Slickers,” died. Palance died of natural causes at his home in Montecito, Calif. He was 87.