Tonight there's gonna be a jailbreak

50 years ago, 1966: Three of five men who successfully engineered an mass escape from the Erie County Jail were back in their cells, awaiting charges for breaking out of a penal institution. The break, which wasn’t discovered until one of the escapees called the sheriff’s office to give himself up, was the first escape from the cell block since the change of administration in 1964. Two of the escaped men were still at large.

25 years ago, 1991: Sandusky native Nicole Johnson was among 50 women competing for the title of Miss Ohio in Columbus. Johnson, a 1986 Sandusky High graduate, was chosen from 800 applicants to compete in the pageant, to determine who would represent Ohio in the 1992 Miss USA Pageant.

10 years ago, 2006: Turnout rose sharply in Erie County in the elections. Unofficial figures showed 30,645 ballots cast by 51,017 registered voters. That’s a voter turnout of 60.07 percent, compared to a turnout of 49.65 percent in 2002, the last gubernatorial election. Interest was high in the state questions on the ballot, which may have helped bring out voters.