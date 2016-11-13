It's wwabbit season

50 years ago, 1966: Goodyear said they would have their 500,000 Helium-filled blimp rebuilt and flying again within eight weeks. The 160-foot, lighter-than-air craft suffered extensive damage when its two engines failed and it settled onto power lines near Los Angeles.

25 years ago, 1991: About 250 radical Jewish protesters rallied at a hotel that housed the Republican headquarters, urging politicians to drop David Duke, the ex-Ku Klux Klan leader running for governor of Louisiana from their roster. The rally was held to “demand that the Republicans throw out Neo-Nazi and former KKK leader David Duke from the Republican Party,” a protester said.

10 years ago, 2006: Joe Sundae would open in a month in the former Cronin’s Tavern. The owners Jeff and Jennifer Smith, were opening the old-fashioned ice cream/soda shop with a cozy coffee parlor next door to their restaurant, The Better Half Family Diner, at 1115 W. Washington St.