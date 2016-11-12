logo

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums

Public invited to share feedback on HPLM

FREMONT — The public is invited to share feedback about the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums with a national museum alliance at an event on Tuesday at Down Thyme Café in Fremont.

Officials from the American Alliance of Museums want to hear from the public and gauge the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums’ reputation in the community as part of the accreditation process for HPLM.

Two officials will meet with people from noon-1:30 p.m. in the back room of Down Thyme, 115 S. Front St. The format will be similar to an open house, so attendees can stay as long as they wish.

HPLM goes through the accreditation process about every decade. Accreditation would mean HPLM meets high museum industry standards.

