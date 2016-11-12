Gone but not forgotten

50 years ago, 1966: Gen. Westmoreland threw the entire U.S. 1st infantry Division into war zone C to crush Communist attempts at a major winter offensive. About 25,000 GIs pushed through the jungle sanctuary in what a U.S. spokesman called the largest American action of the war.

25 years ago, 1991: President Bush led the nation in remembering America’s veterans, paying special tribute to those who served in Desert Storm and Vietnam and promising to never forget POWs and MIAs still unaccounted for. In a somber ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery, Bush said, “America’s veterans have always answered the call and given their all whenever tyrants and despots imperiled freedom and democracy.”

10 years ago, 2006: Bill Cosby settled a lawsuit with a woman who said the entertainer drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home outside Philadelphia. Terms of the settlement were confidential. The woman claimed Cosby, 69, assaulted her after giving her pills. Cosby attorneys said the comedian gave her Benadryl after she complained of stress and sleeping problems.