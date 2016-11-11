Get well soon Miss LaVoo

50 years ago, 1966: A Youngstown man was being held in Erie County Jail on charges of assault and attempted robbery after an 83-year-old Huron woman was stabbed at LaVoo’s News Stand. The victim, Miss Edith LaVoo, was in satisfactory condition at Memorial Hospital, with a knife wound in the left hip.

25 years ago, 1991: Erie County was in good financial health, according to to Auditor James W. McKeen, who was projecting a year-end cash balance of $3,284,849. McKeen said the cash balance would be added to the estimated 1992 revenue of $13,471,900 to calculate 1992 appropriations for county offices.

10 years ago, 2006: Boeing scored a victory in the airliner wars when FedEx became the first customer to cancel an order for Airbus’s much delayed A380 super jumbo jets and said it instead would buy Boeing 777s. FedEx cited production delays for its decision to retract an order for 10 of the new double decker A380s.