Phone home

50 years ago, 1966: Former Vice President Richard Nixon called Defense Secretary Robert McNamara “Lyndon’s Charlie McCarthy, his political stooge”- and a bad one, at that. Still stinging from President Johnson’s attack on him as a “chronic campaigner,” Nixon challenged McNamara to repudiate his “political” announcement that draft calls would be lowered over the next four months.

25 years ago, 1991: If you looked out over the lake last night and thought perhaps the world was coming to an end, you weren’t alone. But that glow in the sky wasn’t an interplanetary invasion - it was the Northern Lights, rarely seen in these parts. According to the National Weather Service, the aerial display was visible “all across the northern half of the nation.” Area residents kept local authorities phones ringing as some callers expected to see E. T.

10 years ago, 2006: After years of defending his secretary of defense, President Bush announced Donald H. Rumsfeld’s resignation within hours of the Democrats’ triumph in congressional elections. Bush reached back to his father’s administration to tap former CIA director Robert Gates to run the Pentagon.