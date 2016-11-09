Soldier's letters bring World War II experience to life

Brown's mother read the letter aloud to everyone sitting in the kitchen at the family home in LeRoy, N.Y., a small town near Rochester.

The letter had stunning news: Frank Brown had been killed in action.

Brown's father had a pipe in his mouth as he listened to his wife.

"He threw it on the kitchen floor. It broke in two pieces," Brown recalled in an interview in the living room of his Huron home. "My mother burst out crying."

Friends tried to console the family by telling them the news wasn't official and might not be true, but a telegram arrived on Aug. 6, confirming that Frank had been killed in action.

Brown, 81, a retired NASA Plum Brook Engineer, did not have many memories of his much older brother, but got to know him through a discovery more than 50 years later.

In 1995, Brown's mother died, and Frank and his siblings had the responsibility of cleaning out Nellie Brown's house and taking care of her property.

Under Mrs. Brown's bed, the family found three shoeboxes stuffed with about 500 letters from Frank Brown, written while he was in service after being drafted into the infantry in 1941, a few months before Pearl Harbor. All of them were addressed to Mrs. Jack Brown.

Frank Brown was inducted on May 15, 1941, and was killed in action June 8 in France, two days after participating in the Normandy D-Day invasion on Utah Beach. Until he died, he was a faithful correspondent, sometimes enclosing cartoons based on anecdotes his mother had told about his little brother, Billy.

"It was every two or three days," Brown said. "And she would write back within a day."

In 1944, however, Frank Brown's letters stopped coming. His mother did not know if the mail connection had become snarled by the war or if something had happened to Frank.

"She noticed that she was not getting any letters, but she kept writing regardless," Brown said.

The sudden discovery five decades after the war showed the documents had not been lost.

"We were all surprised that she kept those letters," Brown said. "They were in fairly good condition."

"I took everything that she kept from him," Brown said. "Nobody else in the family was interested."

Brown has turned the letters, and the photos that his mother saved, into a self-published book, "My Son, My Son, Where Are You?"

The book quotes from the letters and includes many photographs and the cartoons that Frank sent home.

Brown also drew from a diary, and from an out-of-print book about his brother's unit, "History of the Twelth Infantry Regiment in World War II," by Gerden Johnson.

The letters and photos in the book capture the details of serving in the infantry during the war, such as the sometimes dangerous training exercises, and the moments when the soldiers got to leave the camp and eat better food.

"He wrote in his letter that they were in the rifle range and a man stood up and was shot right in the face and killed instantly," Brown said.

There's a photograph of Frank with Nancy Underhill, "a cute girl with a swell personality" that he met and dated in England. But the photographs found in his wallet when he died were of a pretty American woman, Virginia MacInnis, who Frank corresponded with for nearly two years but never got to meet in person.

LeRoy, N.Y., where the Browns lived, was the home of the Jell-O Corporation, where Frank worked before being drafted. Frank had planned to become an aeronautical engineer and kept up his correspondence courses until well after he entered the Army.

So Frank Brown serves as an example of the many young people who had dreams of what their life could be but who died in the war, Brown said. The family never got to know if Frank would marry Virginia MacInnis and have children with her.

The family struggled to learn how Frank Brown died and eventually found out he was killed alongside his companies while fighting bravely against a German counterattack. After the war, his body was returned and buried in LeRoy.

Each chapter in the book ends with a Bible verse. It was clear from the letters that Frank Brown's faith in God sustained him in difficult times, said Brown, who was raised Catholic but is now a Baptist who attends Calvary Baptist Church with his wife, Mary Ann.

"He kept his faith by going to church in a regular basis. He had a very strong faith in God," Brown said.

"It's more than just remembering the sacrifices of soldiers like my brother. It's also remembering the strong faith in God the people had."