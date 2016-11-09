Rhodes wins in landslide

50 years ago, 1966: Voters in the Register’s five-county circulation area joined more than 1.5 million others in the state in showing their approval for that “ribbon-cutting tomato juice salesman,” Gov. James A. Rhodes. Rhodes smashed all state records as he piled up a total of 1,713,439 votes with less than 500 polling places in the state remaining to be counted.

25 years ago, 1991: The Erie MetroParks system expanded again by 20 acres, thanks to a donation of land and facilities from the non-profit Coupling Corporation. The 20-acre Milan parcel included an old train station house, three railroad cars - two equipped as bunkhouses- and a wooded lot. Also included was the seven-acre canoe landing. The new addition would be called the Coupling Reserve.

10 years ago, 2006: Rep. Chris Redfern, chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, celebrated as he easily surpassed Republican opponent Huron Township Trustee Ed Enderle to keep the 80th House District seat, while his party swept the county and state.