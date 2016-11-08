The saddest story ever

50 years ago, 1966: The explosive Blue Streaks had been selected - by a three-point margin - the top Class AA grid power in Ohio by the UPI board of coaches. The defending UPI champions vaulted into the top position as a result of Steubenville’s 12-0 upset at Massillon. Sandusky had 319 points to its credit with Upper Arlington breathing down their necks with 316.

25 years ago, 1991: As rumors spread, you could feel America shake its head in denial. Finally, when Magic Johnson stepped up the the microphone in Los Angeles, dressed in a dark suit and he was not smiling, you could feel a chill run across the country. “Because of the HIV virus I have attained,” Johnson began, “I will have to retire from the Lakers today…” There will never be a sadder story than this.

10 years ago, 2006: Now you can call him Senator-elect. U.S. Rep. Sherrod Brown beat incumbent Ohio Sen. Mike DeWine by a 55.45 to 45.61 percent margin. DeWine had insisted that polls showing Brown had the lead were wrong, but the vote totals mirrored those projections.