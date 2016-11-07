I think I'm turning Japanese I really think so

50 years ago, 1966: A heavy voter turnout - possibly 21,000 out of the 28,847 persons registered - was expected in Erie County tomorrow if the sun shines on each of the county’s 82 precincts. The prediction was made by Erie County Board of elections Director Don Rotsinger.

25 years ago, 1991: Officials at the Delco Chassis plant said there was no truth to the rumors that the facility was being sold to a Japanese firm, but the plant was on a list of GM suppliers that had potential value to other manufacturers. Stories of a buyout had been circulating both in and out of the plant, but there was not any truth to them, a Delco Chassis spokesman said.

10 years ago, 2006: On a hot afternoon in 1963, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. A half-mile from that statue, a diverse group of citizens helped turn the first shovels of dirt for a memorial honoring King. It would be the first monument to an African American on the National Mall.