Finding Nemo

50 years ago, 1966: The Department of Urban Renewal received the sixth preliminary land use for urban redevelopment in downtown Huron. Urban Renewal director Larry Fleming said the newest design switched the location of the boat basin and eliminated housing as its biggest changes.

25 years ago, 1991: Imelda Marcos pledged to work for peace and Philippine unity when she was given a heroine’s welcome from U.S exile to face charges she helped plunder billions of dollars from her nation’s treasury. She said she returned to fulfill the “dying wish” of her late dictator husband, Ferdinand Marcos, by easing the plight of the country’s poor.

10 years ago, 2006: Clambakes, crab cakes, swordfish steaks and even humble fish sticks could be little more than a fond memory in a few decades. If overfishing and pollution continued, the populations of just about all seafood faced collapse by 2048, a team of ecologists warned.