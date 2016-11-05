50 years ago, 1966: Computers - capable of carrying and tabulating thousands of figures simultaneously -- would play a major role in the Register computation of election returns. Totals, updated every few minutes, would be posted on a bulletin board in the Register building lobby within minutes of precinct reports. The Register building would be open to the public until all Erie County election results had been tabulated.

25 years ago, 1991: Southwest Bank of St. Louis, frequently a leader in reducing the prime lending rate, slashed its benchmark for commercial and consumer loans rate to 7.75 percent from 8 percent. The prime rate, offered to banks’ most creditworthy commercial clients, was frequently the basis for setting consumer lending rates.

10 years ago, 2006: Lower gas prices boosted truck sales in October, helping two of the domestic Big Three and Toyota Motor Corp., post sales gains compared with a dismal October 2005. GM led all the automakers with a 17.3 percent increase fueled by a 33.2 percent rise in truck and sports utility vehicles, GM car sales dropped by 1.9 percent.