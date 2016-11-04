Ew... that smell?

50 years ago, 1966: Blanketed by more than two inches of snow and ice, northwest Ohio slowed to an accident-punctuated crawl. According to weathermen at the Cleveland Hopkins Airport, the storm was expected to regroup and swing back into the area later in the day. It left power outages, downed trees, iced highways, roofs blown from their moorings and boats blown from their docks.

25 years ago, 1991: The cloud of fumes that mysteriously blew into the area was apparently smoke from forest fires in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Rusty Kapela, deputy meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said southeasterly winds were pushing the smoke across the state. People with respiratory problems were urged to use precautions.

10 years ago, 2006: The White House and Sen. John Kerry traded their harshest accusations since the 2004 presidential race, with President Bush accusing the Democrat of troop-bashing and Kerry calling the president’s men hacks who were “willing to lie.”