Back to the Wild wins

50 years ago, 1966: Communist North Korean troops killed six Americans and one South Korean soldier in a hand grenade ambush half a mile inside South Korea, eight hours before President Johnson left Seoul for the U.S. Communist troops crossed the DMZ and attacked the U.S. 2nd Infantry in a bloody reaction to the Johnson visit.

25 years ago, 1991: It was not the common route for Olympic athletes, but Bellevue became part of the road to Albertville, France, and Barcelona, Spain, when one of 14 replica Olympic torches graced the Bellevue area. The visiting torch was the highlight of the Bellevue Halloween parade before being shipped to to its next stop in Kenton, Ohio.

10 years ago, 2006: It is now official: Mona Rutger was named Animal Planet’s “Hero of the Year.” She was ahead of 4,000 nominees. Mona Rutger had been caring for animals and running Back to the Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for 15 years, along with her husband Bill and numerous volunteers.