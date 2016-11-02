Taft Bashing

50 years ago, 1966: ABC-TV, which in recent years tried to compensate for its lack of stars by capitalizing of “fad” program hits, this season was watching another flash-in-the-pan, “Batman,” plummet in the ratings. It’s the price one pays for riding a fad -- since they all have predictable endings.

25 years ago, 1991: Sandusky Police boarded up an alleged crack house and evicted the six adults and three children who were inside as part of “Operation Crackdown,” a campaign to shut down drug houses. The raid was attended by almost as many city and county politicians as police officers.

10 years ago, 2006: Gov. Bob Taft, the Republican great-grandson of President William Howard Taft, grandson and son of U.S. senators, was now the most unpopular governor in Ohio history. In an unprecedented display of ill will toward a governor, Democrats and Republicans at all levels of government are using Taft to bash their opponents.