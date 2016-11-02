logo
Leave Feedback

Daily Diary

Taft Bashing

Hollie Newton • Today at 9:30 AM
hollienewton@sanduskyregister.com

75 years ago, 1941: Ex-service men were looking forward to attending the third annual Erie-co veterans’ Armistice Day observance at the Jackson Junior High school. Gold Star mothers and fathers of men “lost in action” would receive personal invitations as guests of honor.

50 years ago, 1966: ABC-TV, which in recent years tried to compensate for its lack of stars by capitalizing of “fad” program hits, this season was watching another flash-in-the-pan, “Batman,” plummet in the ratings. It’s the price one pays for riding a fad -- since they all have predictable endings.

25 years ago, 1991: Sandusky Police boarded up an alleged crack house and evicted the six adults and three children who were inside as part of “Operation Crackdown,” a campaign to shut down drug houses. The raid was attended by almost as many city and county politicians as police officers.

10 years ago, 2006: Gov. Bob Taft, the Republican great-grandson of President William Howard Taft, grandson and son of U.S. senators, was now the most unpopular governor in Ohio history. In an unprecedented display of ill will toward a governor, Democrats and Republicans at all levels of government are using Taft to bash their opponents.

Recommended for You