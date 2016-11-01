Go ahead and jump

50 years ago, 1966: Effective immediately Norman F. Rau would assume the title of publisher of the Sandusky Register. The announcement was made by Dudley A. White, president of Sandusky Newspapers, Inc., which published the paper. Rau had been with the paper for approximately eight years and most recently served as general manager.

25 years ago, 1991: Everyone from cannoneers to cooks to comedians would get a medal for services rendered during the Persian Gulf War. The grand total of such medals easily could exceed 5 million, based on the various types of participation medals to be awarded.

10 years ago, 2006: Van Halen was trying to make their biggest “jump” yet—into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with potential 2007 classmates such as R.E.M., Chic, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. All are among the nine nominees for enshrinement in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.