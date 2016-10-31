logo
Daily Diary

Stokely speaks

Hollie Newton • Today at 9:30 AM
75 years ago, 1941: The beat of wings was heavier than usual over Sandusky Bay, a survey indicated, as duck hunters in large numbers took the blinds. The cooler air brought ducks by the hundreds and wild geese, while not as plentiful as hunters would like, were more numerous than in recent years. Five Canada geese alighted on the waters of Put-in-Bay, but the main flock continued on.

50 years ago, 1966: Stokely Carmichael, the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, said he would not serve in the army if he was drafted. The 25-year-old “black power” advocate, who in the past opposed U.S. action in Viet Nam, said “I’d rather go to Leavenworth.”

25 years ago, 1991: The federal government posted a record deficit of $268 billion in the fiscal year just ended. The staggering deficit surpassed the old record of $221.1 billion set in 1986, and was 22 percent greater than last year’s deficit.

10 years ago, 2006: K&K Interiors received approval to move on to its second phase of construction at the city’s Bayside Business Park, 4251 Venice Road. The city reviewed plans to build a 36,660 square foot warehouse. The first phase was a $1 million 49,000 square-foot warehouse. K&K continued to operate its warehouses on Superior Street

