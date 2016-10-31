Stokely speaks

50 years ago, 1966: Stokely Carmichael, the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, said he would not serve in the army if he was drafted. The 25-year-old “black power” advocate, who in the past opposed U.S. action in Viet Nam, said “I’d rather go to Leavenworth.”

25 years ago, 1991: The federal government posted a record deficit of $268 billion in the fiscal year just ended. The staggering deficit surpassed the old record of $221.1 billion set in 1986, and was 22 percent greater than last year’s deficit.

10 years ago, 2006: K&K Interiors received approval to move on to its second phase of construction at the city’s Bayside Business Park, 4251 Venice Road. The city reviewed plans to build a 36,660 square foot warehouse. The first phase was a $1 million 49,000 square-foot warehouse. K&K continued to operate its warehouses on Superior Street