Phenomenal

50 years ago, 1966: The question was not whether there was a Bobby Kennedy phenomenon. The question was whether the phenomenon would endure, would grow and would transform itself into another Kennedy presidency when the time came. As for Kennedy’s way with the public, it was at once wonderfully easy, wonderfully gay and remarkably effective.

25 years ago, 1991: A report showed the number of children in Ohio on welfare increased by nearly 50 percent during the last decade. The number of children in the state dropped 10 percent, but the share of welfare grew nearly 50 percent.

10 years ago, 2006: The last Ford Taurus was assembled, shipped out and received by its new owner. After 21 years and 7 million cars, the Atlanta Assembly Plant was closing under a reorganization. Among the makes that came off its line since 1947 were the F100, Galaxy, Falcon, Fairlane 500, Ranchero, Torino, Mercury Cougar, Fairmont, LTD, Grenada, Mercury Marquis and Sable.