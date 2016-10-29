Hawaii calling

50 years ago, 1966: A Pacific partner to the Early Bird communications satellite behaved so well that officials were considering using it to broadcast live election results from Hawaii Nov. 8. Scientists still had to maneuver the satellite into fixed orbit, but if that went well it would become the first space-age commercial telephone and television link between the U.S. mainland, Hawaii and Southeast Asia.

25 years ago, 1991: It will be months before Democrats officially pick their nominee for president, but Republican Party chairman Clayton Yeutter said he knew who it would be -- New York Gov. Mario Cuomo. Cuomo had been the subject of recurring rumors about a presidential campaign since delivering an electrifying speech at the 1984 Democratic National Convention.

10 years ago, 2006: More than 100 soldiers from a reserve unit in Milan Twp. were to be deployed to Iraq before the end of the year. Major Philip Sharp, commander of the Army Reserve’s 192nd Quartermaster Unit, said a portion of the unit was waiting for its mobilization order, which would place the soldiers in active duty.