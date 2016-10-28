Blame the housewives

50 years ago, 1966: The president-elect of the Ohio Grange blamed housewives for the rising cost of food. “They want pretty packaging, instant this, and no-bake that,” he said. “These ready to serve foods boost prices. Food prices have not risen as fast as automobiles and clothing,” he added.

25 years ago, 1991: Former Washington D.C. Mayor Marion Barry entered federal prison for possessing cocaine while running the nation’s capital, telling supporters he would endure his six-month sentence by drawing strength from the God “in my soul.”

10 years ago, 2006: Borrowers were getting a break that could last into 2007 on interest rates on credit cards, home equity lines of credit, adjustable-rate mortgages and other loans. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady - yet again.