'Cause they're playing all night, and the music's all right

50 years ago, 1966: A girls baton twirling class started at the Sandusky YMCA with 15 girls. The group was to meet weekly under the direction of Miss Patti Peters, teacher at Jackson Junior High School. Miss Peters was well known in the area, having performed as head majorette and featured twirler at Sandusky High School for three years.

25 years ago, 1991: The Sandusky Police Harbor Patrol’s first season officially came to an end when their 25-foot Boston Whaler was hauled from the bay. Police were already looking forward to the unit’s second year of patrolling the Sandusky Bay area, claiming the marine patrol was a big success.

10 years ago, 2006: Hollywood’s most high profile engaged couple finally set a wedding date. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes would marry in Italy in November. Holmes would wear a dress designed by Giorgio Armani. Holmes, 27 and Cruise, 44, became engaged in June of 2005, their daughter Suri was born in April 2006.