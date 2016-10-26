It's a wonderful stamp

50 years ago, 1966: U.S. troops opened their biggest campaign of the war in the Mekong Delta where the Viet Cong had conducted a merciless terrorist campaign. In the first few hours troops freed 18 starving Vietnamese prisoners found chained together in a cave.

25 years ago, 1991: Dr. Jack Kevorkian apparently used his banned “suicide machine” in helping two terminally ill women kill themselves in a remote Michigan cabin and then called authorities to report the deaths. Kevorkian, 63, a retired pathologist from Royal Oak, notified police of the suicides and gave directions to the cabin.

10 years ago, 2006: The man who had a wonderful life, went to Washington and later was accompanied by a giant white rabbit would be a highlight of the Postal Service’s new commemorative stamps for 2007. James Stewart would be featured on the 13th Legends of Hollywood stamp. The actor, who took time out to serve in World War II, appeared in more than 80 movies.