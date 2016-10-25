logo
Daily Diary

It's in the Locals

Hollie Newton • Today at 9:30 AM
hollienewton@sanduskyregister.com

75 years ago, 1941: In the Locals: Fresh fish, steak, chop dinners 50 cents, Schacht’s, foot of Wayne on the Bay; Oil heaters $39.95 and up, Jamison, 902 4th St.; Vote for Harold G. Schaeffer for City Commissioner; Russell Flower Shopped now located at Columbus-av and Monroe, phone 270.

50 years ago, 1966: In the Locals: Complete office outfitters - Denzer’s, 205 E. Water St.; Fall house cleaning? Have your drapes cleaned at Elite Drive in Cleaners and Lauderama, 715 Hancock St., The Vogue Lounge, featuring Frank Fosco on the organ Wed. and Thurs.; Larry Fresch Piano and Organ Co., with the colorful Conn Theatrette organ. Visit our guitar land, all makes and models.

25 years ago, 1991: In the Locals: All decorations, wedding and party supplies 25% off, Schafer’s Party Store; Rummage-bake sale, Sun. and Mon., Oheb Shalom Temple; Brass Pelican presents REDCLIFF; CaddyShack downtown Kelleys Island, pizza, beer, wine; Craft show, Senior Center, admission $1.

10 years ago, 2006: In the Locals: T.G.I.Friday’s Halloween party Oct. 27, for grownups; Shifters had prime rib $12.95 and all you can eat crab; The Pump had the all-male revue “Exposed” plus free limo rides home; Sail In had wings 25 cents each; and Daly’s was having a Halloween Party with prizes for best costumes.

