50 years ago, 1966: It’s football a go-go for 30 Register carriers. The lucky winners of a Register circulation contest will get to attend a Big 10 football game - Michigan vs Illinois, in Ann Arbor. A chartered bus will take the boys to reserved seats, with meals and transportation courtesy of the Register.

25 years ago, 1991: Nineteen nations signed an historic peace treaty in Paris, ending 20 years of civil war in Cambodia and calling for the establishment of democracy and the respect of human rights in the devastated Southeast Asian country. The pact ended a war that cost 2 million lives.

10 years ago, 2006: China gave its first full public account of its mission to North Korea, saying it got no apology from top leader Kim Jong Il for the atomic explosion but did receive assurances there were no plans for a second nuclear test. The nation also expressed a willingness to return to six-nation talks over its nuclear program if financial restrictions levied by the U.S. were resolved.